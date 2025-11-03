Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj... Mahesh Babu spills cast of SSMB29

CHENNAI: SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29, has been making headlines again after a fun social media exchange between the director and his cast.

Mahesh Babu officially confirmed that Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran will star in the film. Their playful banter with Rajamouli went viral after Mahesh reminded the director of his promise to share an update in November. Rajamouli jokingly accused Mahesh of “ruining the surprise” and teased that a big reveal would be made soon.

The conversation also saw Priyanka and Prithviraj join in with witty replies, adding to fans’ excitement for the long-awaited project.