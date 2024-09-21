Priya Bhavanishankar’s Zebra locks Deepavali release

CHENNAI: Directed by Eashvar Karthic, Zebra stars Satya Dev, Daali Dhananjaya, Sathyaraj and Priya Bhavanishankar, among others.

A motion poster revealing the characters of the film was released recently. The film is all set to hit the screens on October 31 as a Deepavali release.

One of the captivating elements of the poster is the depiction of a chess game, which will drive the narrative. SN Reddy, S Padmaja, Bala Sundaram, and Dinesh Sundaram are backing Zebra.

Ravi Basrur is composing the music, while Satya Ponmar handles the camera. Anil Krish is taking care of the cuts. Zebra will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.