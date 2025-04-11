Prithviraj’s 'Nobody' goes on floors in Ernakulam

CHENNAI: Actor Prithviraj’s next project, Nobody, was launched with a pooja at Wellington Island in Ernakulam, Kerala.

Directed by Nissam Basheer and penned by Sameer Abdul, the film went on floors with Parvathy Thiruvothu playing the female lead. Prithviraj and Parvathy are joining together for the project after seven years.

Hakim Shajahan essaying a key role in the film. Jointly produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh Mehta, and CV Sarathi under the banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments, Nobody is expected to blend intense emotion with power-packed performance. The star cast includes Ashokan, Madhupal, Vinay Fort and Lukman Avaran, among others.

Harshavardhan Rameshwar of Animal fame will compose the music. Dinesh Purushothaman will handle the camera.

Prithviraj was last seen in L2: Empuraan, which he directed as well. The film featured a star cast including Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Manju Warrier, among others. Sequel to the hit-film Lucifer, this movie received appreciation from the audience for its making and the performance of the cast.

On the other hand, Paravthy was last seen in Thangalaan in Tamil, alongside Vikram. The film was helmed by Pa Ranjith. Her last venture is Her, a Malayalam anthology film, that released in 2024.