Begin typing your search...

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'L2: Empuraan' to hit theatres in March 2025

    In the second installment of the action franchise, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal reprise his of Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi-Ab'raam

    AuthorPTIPTI|1 Nov 2024 3:48 PM IST
    Prithviraj Sukumarans L2: Empuraan to hit theatres in March 2025
    X

    L2: Empuraan poster

    NEW DELHI: "L2: Empuraan", the sequel to Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 film "Lucifer", will be released in theatres on March 27, the actor announced on Friday.

    In the second installment of the action franchise, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal reprise his of Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi-Ab'raam.

    Sukumaran, who directed the movie from a script by Murali Gopy, also features in the movie alongside Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan and Arjun Das.

    "#L2E #EMPURAAN The 2nd instalment of the #Lucifer franchise hits cinemas world wide on 27th March 2025," the actor wrote on X alongside a poster of the movie.

    "L2 Empuraan" will be released in theatres in five languages -- Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

    The film is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas.

    "Lucifer", which follows Mohanlal's Stephen Nedumpally, an enigmatic political figure who becomes embroiled in a battle for power after the death of a political leader, was a major commercial and critical success.

    The movie was praised for its action sequences, drama, and Mohanlal's performance.

    Prithviraj SukumaranL2: EmpuraanMalayalam MoviesMohanlal
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick