Prithviraj honoured with Best Actor award for ‘Aadujeevitham’ at 54th Kerala State Awards

CHENNAI: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the Award for Best Actor to actor Prithviraj Sukumaran for his outstanding portrayal of Najeeb in director Blessy’s ‘Aadujeevitham’ (The Goat life) at the 54th Kerala State Awards presentation ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram.

‘Aadujeevitham’, a film marked by physical and emotional intensity, demanded extraordinary commitment, and Prithviraj’s performance was nothing short of transformative.

As Najeeb, he brought to life a tale of survival and resilience that moved audiences deeply, both in Kerala and beyond.

Several film critics and film buffs are of the opinion that the recognition at the state level is a fitting tribute to a performance that has already resonated on global screens.

Announced on August 16, 2024, the awards celebrated the cinematic achievements of 2023. Though delayed, the presentation of this honour could not have come at a more poetic moment in Prithviraj's career.

Having just helmed ‘L2: Empuraan’, one of Malayalam cinema’s highest grossing, biggest blockbusters, this state recognition feels profoundly timely. It’s not just a win for a performance—it’s a celebration of a visionary who has redefined boundaries, both as an actor and as a director.

This latest honour brings with it a sense of full circle. It was Prithviraj’s father, the legendary Sukumaran, who was the first to be honoured with the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor from their family. The title was later held by none other than Mohanlal, who set a long-standing record. Then, in 2006, Prithviraj made history by becoming the youngest-ever recipient of the award for his powerful performance in ‘Vaasthavam’ at just 24, breaking Mohanlal’s two-decade reign. Nearly 20 years on, the legacy comes home once again, as Prithviraj continues to redefine excellence with the same intensity, depth, and daring that marked his early rise

Prithviraj’s journey has been one of evolution and excellence. From redefining mainstream narratives to placing Malayalam cinema firmly on the global map, this award is not just a reflection of a stellar performer —it’s a salute to a relentless artist who always brings out the best on-screen.