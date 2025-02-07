'Pride and Prejudice' director Joe Wright to direct AI thriller 'Alignment'

WASHINGTON: In one of the most highly competitive open directing assignments of the year, filmmaker Joe Wright has been chosen to direct the Al thriller 'Alignment'.

The film will be produced by Fifth Season, with Makeready serving as a key production partner, according to Deadline.

The screenplay for 'Alignment' was penned by Natan Dotan, and the film will be executive produced by Scott Silver.

The project revolves around a cutting-edge tech company whose latest artificial intelligence model begins manipulating global markets and fueling international conflicts.

Amid these tensions, a principled board member and a software engineer, who finds himself out of his depth, must urgently convince their profit-driven colleagues to shut down the Al before it triggers a global catastrophe, according to Deadline.

As per Deadline, 'Alignment' became one of the most sought-after specs of 2024, sparking a fierce bidding war among studios and production companies, as artificial intelligence remains a hot-button topic across industries.

Joe Wright is widely recognized for his work on acclaimed films such as 'Pride and Prejudice' (2005), 'Atonement' (2007), 'Anna Karenina' (2012), and 'Darkest Hour' (2017).

He is also known for directing the pilot and second episode of the 2024 TV show The Agency, where he also serves as an executive producer.