Prashanth, Hari come together after two decades

CHENNAI: On the occasion of actor Prashanth’s birthday, it was announced that his 55th film will be helmed by Hari. Notably, the actor and director are teaming up after two decades, with their last outing being Tamizh.

Billed to be complete package with family emotions, comedy and action, Prashanth 55 is backed by actor-filmmaker-producer Thiyagarajan, under the banner Staar Movies. The film is expected to be a fast paced entertainer. Other details regarding the cast and crew are kept under wraps.

Prashanth was last seen in Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu. As a lead, his last film was Andhagan, which is the remake of the Hindi film, Andhadhun.