Prakash Raj clears the air on Prabhas's 'Spirit'; tells fake news peddlers to "grow up and have a life"

It said, "India’s biggest superstar #Prabhas’s 'SPIRIT' has been launched with Megastar @KChiruTweets garu as the special guest." Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who was touched by the Megastar's gesture of turning up for the event, had penned a thank you note to Chiranjeevi on X.

In it, he had said, "Heartfelt thank you to our MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI sir for blessing the event with his presence. Sir..... your gesture is unforgettable — we all love you @KChiruTweets #SPIRIT MUHURTHAM" The director also posted pictures clicked at the event. However, he was careful to ensure that none of the pictures posted showed Prabhas at the event for fear of revealing the actor's look in the film.

On his Instagram page, he published a picture of Prabhas's hands holding the clapboard of the film and wrote, "Dear fans… I thought PRABHAS anna’s hands were enough to EXCITE YOU ALL... So, on this muhurath day, I’m posting this for you — with gratitude and love. SPIRIT." The film has already triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. Apart from Prabhas and Tripti Dimrii, the film will also feature Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.