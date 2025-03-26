Pradeep Ranganathan’s next announced with formal pooja

CHENNAI: The ‘first shot boom’ of actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan’s next film, tentatively titled PR04 was released by the makers on social media on Wednesday. Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the film will have actor Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. The project will be the first time the actors will share screen with each other. Actor Sarath Kumar will also be seen playing a crucial role in PR04. The film’s shooting has officially begun with a pooja ceremony.

The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers who also bankrolled Pushpa, and produced Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly. Helmed by debutant filmmaker Keerthiswaran, he was a former assistant of director Sudha Kongara.

The ‘first shot boom’ which was released shows the inaugural ceremony taking place with the lead cast and crew taking part in it. The film will also feature Hridhu Haroom, Sarathkumar and others. Composer Sai Abhyankkar will be scoring the music, with Niketh Bommi as the cinematographer and Barath Vikraman as the editor.