Pradeep Ranganathan plays raging youngster in Dragon trailer

CHENNAI: Helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu of Oh My Kadavule fame, Dragon features Pradeep Ranganathan and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles.

The film’s trailer was unveiled on Monday, in which Pradeep portrays the role of a fiery youngster. He is seen in three different looks as a schoolboy, a college student and a working professional.

The film also stars KS Ravi Kumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu, Harshath Khan, Kayadu Lohar and Mariam George, among others, in key roles.

AGS Entertainment is producing the film, which features Leon James’s music. Niketh Bommi is the director of photography and editing is taken care of by Pradeep E Ragav. Dragon will release on February 21.