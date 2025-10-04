Pradeep debuts as singer with Dude’s third single

CHENNAI: The third single, Singari, from actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan’s upcoming movie Dude has been released.

This track is special as it marks Pradeep’s debut as a singer. With Sanjay Semvi penning the lyrics, the music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

The film’s music is already popular, with the earlier songs Oorum Blood and Nallaru Po receiving a great response.

Dude is directed by Keerthiswaran, who makes his feature film debut after working as an assistant to Sudha Kongara. The film stars Pradeep alongside Mamitha Baiju, with Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, and Dravid Selvam in key roles.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the technical team includes Niketh Bommi as cinematographer and Barath Vikraman as editor.

Releasing in theatres on October 17, just before Deepavali, Dude promises a mix of romance, comedy, and action. The movie will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film will be locking horns with Pradeep’s Love Insurance Kompany, helmed by Vignesh Shivan, Dhruv Vikram’s Bison and Harish Kalyan-starrer Diesel.