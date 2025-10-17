Pradeep brings a new shade of heroism, says Keerthiswaran on Dude

CHENNAI: With Deepavali turning grander at the cinemas, debutant filmmaker Keerthiswaran is set to offer a refreshing take on heroism through his directorial debut, Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The film is slated for a worldwide release on October 17. “When we started Dude, we wanted it to connect with audiences everywhere. Pradeep Ranganathan is fast becoming a favourite not just among youngsters but across age groups. I wanted to bring out a different shade of heroism through his character, and Pradeep has nailed it,” says Keerthiswaran, who earlier worked as an assistant to Sudha Kongara.

On the buzz surrounding the film, the director smiles and adds, “All I can say is that Dude is packed with entertainment and will be a beautiful treat for audiences. Mamitha Baiju has delivered a strong performance, while Sarath Kumar and the rest of the cast have given their best. Together, they make Dude a complete entertainer.” The film features Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarath Kumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Dravid Selvam, and others.