10 years later, Kumki’s sequel ups the ante

CHENNAI: Much to the surprise of fans, Kumki 2 was officially announced by the makers. On Friday, Shruti Haasan unveiled the first-look poster of the film, which will be helmed by Prabu Solomon.

Kumki, released in 2012, featured Vikram Prabhu (Debut) and Lakshmi Menon in the lead roles. After more than a decade, Kumki 2 is announced and is touted to be a magical tale of two souls, set against a lush green forest.

Mathivanan and Shrrita Rao are set to play the leads. Arjun Das is speculated to essay an extended cameo in Kumki 2. Nivas K Prasanna will be composing the tunes while Sukumaran will handle the camera. Dhaval Gada is backing the project. Other details about the cast and crew are kept under wraps.

Kumki revolved around the unbreakable bond between Bomman (Vikram Prabhu) and his pet elephant Manickam. Their life takes a turn when Manickam is mistaken to be a fighter elephant and is hired to save a tribal village, and Bomman falls in love with Alli, the daughter of the village head. Another element that made the film timeless was D Imman's soulful music.