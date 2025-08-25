Prabhu Deva, Vadivelu reunite after two decades

CHENNAI: One of Tamil cinema's iconic duo, who redefined the term vibe in the 90s, Prabhu Deva and Vadivelu are joining hands after 20 years for an upcoming project. Some of their humour sequences still top the favourite list of the audience. The film, helmed by Sam Rodrigues, was officially launched with a pooja ceremony in Dubai on Monday.

KRG Groups is backing the yet-to-be-titled film, which will feature music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Vignesh Vasu will handle the camera, while Lewellyn Gonsalvez will take care of the cuts.

This film marks the seventh collaboration between Prabhu Deva and Vadivelu, after Kaadhalan (1994), Love Birds in 1995, Mr Romeo (1996), Kaathala Kaathala (1998), Manadhai Thirudivittai (2001), and Engal Anna (2004). Previously, the iconic duo came together for two of Prabhu Deva's directorials, including Pokkiri and Villu.