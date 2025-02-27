Powerful audio glimpse of Akash Jagannadh’s Thalvar unveiled

CHENNAI: Akash Jagannadh is all set to enthrall the fans with his ultimate action-packed avatar in Thalvar, produced by Dr Bhaskar ELV and directed by Kasi Parasuuram. Recently, the makers released the audio glimpse of Thalvar, which is rather powerful with the dialogues, and has impressed audiences. Akash’s voice-over delivered in a deep-husky tone has a powerful dialogue about the ongoing war and bloodshed spanning generations. “War will end in bloodshed, regardless of how it’s fought,” is just one of the few gripping dialogues that gives goosebumps.

Shooting is expected to be completed by June, followed by the audio launch in September-October and a worldwide theatrical release before the end of this year.

Actors Prakash Raj, Puri Jagannadh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shine Tom Chacko, Ajay, and several other prominent actors will perform pivotal roles. The film is being made in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.