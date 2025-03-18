Power-packed first single, OG Sambavam from Ajith's Good Bad Ugly, out now

CHENNAI: The much-awaited first single, OG Sambavam, from Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, was unveiled a few minutes ago. Packed with action and mass moments, the single is definitely a treat for AK's fans. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the video featured sequences that came in the BTS video that was released a couple of days ago.

Adhik and the film’s music composer, GV Prakash, lent their voices to the massy number. The powerful lyrics, penned by Vishnu Edavan, include: Thirai Arangam Sedharattum… Ivan Per Mulanga Kalakkatum… Podusungalam kadharattum.. Whistle parakkatum… Nallavana.. Nee Pathavan Kettavana.. Kadha Maarudhu Saathikoda.. Idhu OG Sambavamdha... Mirugatha Ezhuppi… Kovatha Kelappi... Mannipu Ketta Kidaikkadhey.

Trisha plays the leading lady, Ramya, while Good Bad Ugly also stars Prasanna, Arjun Das, Yogi Babu, and Suneel, among others. Mythiri Movie Makers is producing the project, for which Ajith completed shooting in December.

Originally scheduled for a Pongal release, Good Bad Ugly is now set to hit the screens on April 10.