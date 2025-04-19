Post-production work on Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' begins

CHENNAI: Director Vignesh Shivan, who is also the husband of actress Nayanthara, announced that post-production work on his eagerly awaited film, 'Love Insurance Kompany', featuring actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead, had begun.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, Vignesh Shivan wrote a lengthy post in which he thanked his entire team for their hard work, passion, honesty and love for the film.

He wrote, "Abundance of passion, love, honesty and hard work from each and everyone has built #LoveInsuranceKompany. Every day of shoot had a lot of challenges! But we never forgot to have a smile and also enjoy the process !"

The director said that without the support of everyone in the film, whatever magic they had tried to create in the film wouldn’t have been possible.

"Without compromising even for one frame, we are proud that we have put in our best efforts to make an original, fresh entertaining movie," Vignesh Shivan said and added that, "Post production works kick start with all your love and support!"

The director also dropped the hint that the makers were looking to release the film for a festival. He wrote, "To Bring it (to) you on a festival date to celebrate more with your friends & families."

Love Insurance Kompany, the shooting of which was recently wrapped up, features apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, actors S J Suryah and Gouri Kishen among others.

The film boasts of an impressive technical team. It has cinematography by ace cinematographer Ravivarman and music by Anirudh. Pradeep Ragav has been assigned the task of editing the film, which has stunts choreographed by popular stunt master Peter Hein.

The film is being produced by actress Nayanthara and Seven Screen Studios.