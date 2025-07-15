Pooja in Monica from Coolie sets social media ablaze

CHENNAI: Pooja Hegde is taking the internet by storm yet again with her latest dance number, Monica, from the upcoming Tamil film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead. The song has rapidly gone viral across social media platforms and has almost touched 14 million views on YouTube.

The song has exploded on social media, with fans praising Pooja’s dazzling look, fluid dance moves, and glamorous styling. Reels featuring Monica are trending across Instagram. Previously, Pooja made waves with the song Kanimaa from Retro which ended up topping the chart for several weeks.

Coolie, which stars Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna and others, is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and backed by Sun Pictures. The film is all set to hit theatres on August 14 this year.