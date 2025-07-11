Pooja Hegde, Soubin steal the show in Monica from Coolie

CHENNAI: On Friday, the makers of Coolie launched the second single, Monica, featuring Pooja Hegde. The energetic dance number is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Sublahshini and Anirudh lent their voice, and the rap portion is covered by Asal Kolaar. Vishnu Edavan penned the lyrics. The song is set at a harbour, where Pooja and Soubin shake a leg together.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is headlined by Rajinikanth. The star cast includes Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin and Shruti Haasan. Backed by Sun Pictures, this marks Rajini's 171st film. Aamir Khan, who will play the role of Dahaa, is set to make a cameo appearance.

Previously, the makers unveiled the first single, Chikitu, in the vocals of T Rajendar. The song is already a chartbuster. Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer, and Philomin Raj is in charge of cuts.

Coolie is gearing up to hit the screens on August 14.