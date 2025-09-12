Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Sept 2025 10:30 AM IST
    Pooja Hegde plays leading lady in Dulquer Salmaan’s DQ41
    Still from the film 

    CHENNAI: Actor Pooja Hegde will star alongside Dulquer Salmaan in his next feature film, the makers have announced. The yet-untitled movie marks Dulquer’s 41st project and will be directed by Ravi Nelakuditi, who previously helmed the Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022). The film will be produced by SLV Cinemas.

    The production banner shared a video on Instagram from the film’s sets on Wednesday to announce Hegde’s casting. “Welcoming the enchanting @hegdepooja on board for #DQ41. DQ and Pooja’s chemistry will be magical on the big screens,” the studio captioned the post.

    The video featured Salmaan and Hegde reviewing camera footage, along with some behind-the-scenes banter, as the words “Welcome on board Pooja Hegde” flashed across the screen.

    Pooja was last seen in Retro, co-starring Suriya, and the Hindi film Deva with Shahid Kapoor. Dulquer most recently appeared in a cameo in Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero movie Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, which he also produced under his banner, Wayfarer Films.

