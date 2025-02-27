Pooja Hegde joins Rajinikanth’s Coolie

CHENNAI: The makers of Coolie have been steadily unveiling character posters from the much-anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer. The latest announcement from the team is that actor Pooja Hegde has joined the star ensemble.

The newly-released poster features Pooja Hegde in a striking red dress, maintaining the film’s signature grayscale and gold aesthetic.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has already introduced characters of Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Upendra.

A recurring detail in the posters is the presence of a gold watch in Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, and Soubin’s posters. In contrast, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Upendra’s posters depict them wielding weapons, hinting at a possible intertwining of characters.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is Rajini's 171st film and will hit the screens in the summer of 2025. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music while Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer.