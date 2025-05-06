Pooja as Ruku, the silent charm of Retro

CHENNAI: It's been just six days since the release of Suriya-starrer Retro. Audience showered praises on the cast's performance and the technical nuances of the film. The silent charm that drives the film is the character of Rukmini (Ruku), played by Pooja Hegde.

Ruku doesn’t always speak much and yet, through her silences, Pooja conveys the emotions of pain, hope, love, and resilience in a way that words might not had done justice to it. She is, in every sense, the girl next door, not in a stereotypical way, but in a way that feels real and refreshingly humane. Unlike her previous roles in many other films, it’s not easy for an actor to adapt completely to the narrative, especially in a film that relies more on mood and emotion.

Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, Retro also has Joju George, Karunakaran, Jayaram and Nassar in key roles. Santhosh Narayanan composed the chartbuster tracks.

More in the way, Pooja is pairing with Vijay for Jana Nayagan for the second time after Beast (2022). She is also doing a cameo in Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor also has Kanchana 4 in the pipeline.