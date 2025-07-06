Pollachi beckons Mookuthi Amman 2 unit; Nayanthara joins the team

CHENNAI: The latest update from the team of Sundar C’s Mookuthi Amman 2 is that the shooting is progressing at a rapid pace in Pollachi. This is the third schedule, where the team will shoot in the town for a few days from now before calling it a wrap.

Moreover, Sundar C is filming important portions featuring Nayanthara along with the rest of the cast. This means that Mookuthi Amman 2 is one of the first Tamil films where Nayanthara has travelled away from Chennai in the last few years for a shoot. “Prior to her wedding and after the immediate arrival of Uyir and Ulag, she preferred shooting in and around Chennai. This time, she has agreed to shoot in Pollachi for a few days,” a tinseltown source told DT Next.

Post the wrap of Pollachi schedule, the team will shift to Chennai. “The current schedule is being filmed in an all-cast ensemble. Sundar C, who is known to handle multi-starrers with a cakewalk, has been on top of his game yet again. For those who have observed the shoot from close quarters, they say that the filmmaker is cooking something big with Mookuthi Amman 2 and is making use of heavy weight performers like Nayanthara, Urvashi, Duniya Vijay, Regena Cassandrra and Yogi Babu, among others,” adds the source.

There were speculations of a tiff between Nayanthara and the unit a few months ago, which were ruled out by various sources. The source reinstated that the shoot has been progressing in a smooth manner. “Nayanthara is a thorough professional and has been cooperative. It’s a happy set,” the source states.

Jointly produced by Vels Film International, Avni Cinemax, Rowdy Pictures and IVY Entertainment, Nayanthara plays a goddess in the fantasy comedy film, which is a sequel to Mookuthi Amman. Being made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the film was launched in March. Hiphop Tamizha is composing the music while Gopi Amarnath is operating the camera.