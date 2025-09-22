PM Modi's biopic Maa Vande to release in 2026

CHENNAI: It was already announced that Unni Mukundan will be portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming biopic, Maa Vande, a multilingual film that aims to explore the lesser-known, emotional chapters of the Indian leader’s life. Marking the actor's birthday, a special poster was released by the team.

Produced by Silver Cast Creations and directed by Kranthi Kumar CH, the film’s title, Maa Vande (translated as Mother, I Salute Thee), reflects its emotional anchor- the relationship between Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi. “This isn’t a political drama or propaganda,” the director said. “At its heart, this is a story about a son and his mother. It’s about how love, discipline, and values shape the journey of a man who would go on to lead a nation,” he added.

The technical team comprises Ravi Basrur composing the tunes, KK Senthil Kumar behind the camera, and Sreekar Prasad overseeing cuts. The film is slated to release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and English. Production is expected to begin soon, with a theatrical release planned for late 2026.