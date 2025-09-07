‘Playing Malathy in Madharaasi has been a rewarding, fun journey’

CHENNAI: Rukmini Vasanth, who plays the leading lady in the recently-release film, Madharaasi, shared her experience of working in the film. The action-thriller, directed by AR Murugadoss, is headlined by Sivakarthikeyan.

Taking to social media, Rukmini wrote, “Playing Malathy has been one of the most rewarding and fun journeys. From the very first day on set to the final take, this character allowed me to explore, laugh, learn, and live a whole new experience.”

She also expressed gratitude to the cast and crew for their support. “And now, Madharaasi is finally in theatres for you all to experience. Sending love and gratitude to each of you from Malathy (and Rukmini too),” she added.

The star cast includes Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer Kallarakkal and Vikranth in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the electrifying tracks. Sri Lakshmi Movies bankrolled the project, while Sudeep Elamon is the cinematographer. Sreekar Prasad is behind the meticulous cuts.