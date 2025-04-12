Pitch perfect passion: Aarathana, the young vocalist blending semi-classical with Indie Vibes

CHENNAI: Having been raised in a household filled with the echoes of classical sounds, modern beats, and soulful melodies all day long, Aarathana Senthilraja couldn’t help but fall in love with music. “There were days when I would lose myself in the rhythms and harmonies to the extent that I’d spend hours just listening, feeling every note and the emotions the songs conveyed. As I immersed myself in music, I realised it was more than just a passion; it was a calling,” she begins.

The desire to be a part of Tamil music’s rich tradition led Aarathana to start learning music formally at the age of six. This experience allowed her to delve deep into the soul of music, understanding its nuances. “My forte lies in Tamil semi-classical and contemporary music, as it beautifully fuses tradition and modernity. Growing up, I was deeply influenced by the rich heritage of Tamil semi-classical music, especially Carnatic. This genre is known for its intricacies in ragas, complex rhythms, and the profound emotional connection it fosters with the listener. However, as I evolve as an artiste, I find myself naturally drawn to contemporary music and the new wave of Tamil music that blends pop, jazz, rock, and electronic elements with traditional sounds. It allows me to break free from rigid structures and add my personal touch to songs,” she explains.

Recently, Aarathana’s first independent music album, Paiyya Paiyya, was launched under the composition of renowned music director Shekhar Ravjiani. Discussing the album, the budding vocalist says, “Shekhar sir possesses a wealth of experience and knowledge in the music industry, and collaborating with him was truly a dream come true. His vast expertise, both as a composer and a music producer, has shaped the industry in ways that have inspired countless artistes, including myself. I worked on this song with immense passion and dedication, knowing that it was the moment I had been waiting for all these years. The song has such a fresh, joyful vibe and captures the essence of love and longing in a relatable way.”

In any industry, evolution is inevitable. Striking a perfect balance between semi-classical and contemporary tunes, the 18-year-old feels that the two genres are not mutually exclusive but can work harmoniously. “One of the biggest challenges and joys I’ve found in blending these two genres is how they’ve helped me grow as both a musician and a person. Semi-classical music has taught me discipline, structure, and a deep emotional connection to my art, while contemporary music has given me the space to explore new ideas, fuse genres, and be more expressive in my performance,” she adds. She credits her journey to the mentorship of Shekhar Ravjiani and Pavithra Chari from GIIS Shekhar Music School.

The singer dreams of collaborating with the Oscar Award-winning composer AR Rahman one day and states, “His contributions to the Tamil music industry have been nothing short of revolutionary. His ability to blend classical elements with contemporary sounds has reshaped the music landscape globally. One album that has always stood out to me is O Kadhal Kanmani; it is a perfect example of how music can evoke emotions and tell a story.” Aarathana admires singer Chithra’s ability to effortlessly bring different vocal textures.

The aspiring artiste, who made her debut with an independent song, notes that indie music provides the opportunity to experiment with sound, express personal stories, and genuinely connect with listeners on a deeper level, unlike commercial songs. In commercial film music, constraints often surround the mood, lyrics, and structure to fit the narrative of the film. However, in the independent music space, the focus is entirely on the artist’s vision, allowing for more artistic freedom and authenticity,” she concludes, hoping to join hands with more independent musicians to expand the musical scope.