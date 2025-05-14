Pilot film of Black Rose to premiere at fests, stream on OTT before theatre release

CHENNAI: Touted to be a racy thriller and directed by SJ Saran, Black Rose stars Prithveeraj, Bijesh, Ananth Nag and Chandini Tamilarasan in key roles.

As a unique initiative, the team has planned to premiere the pilot film of the project at film festivals and stream it on OTT.

Following this, the theatrical release of the film will be announced. SJ Saran, a Sri Lankan Tamil living in the United Kingdom, was also trained by veteran director K Bhagyaraj.

Talking about this initiative, Saran said, “The pilot movie experience will be like reading some important pages of a mystery novel. I am confident that this initiative will generate interest in the film.”

The pilot movie serves as a grand prelude for the film, whose dialogues are penned by Madhan Karky. Black Rose is backed by Cloud Pictures.