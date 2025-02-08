Pillars of Kantara Chapter 1 in one frame

Begin typing your search...

    Aravind Kashyap shared a picture with actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty and international action choreographer Todor Lazarov 

    CHENNAI: Cinematographer Aravind Kashyap recently shared a picture with actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty and international action choreographer Todor Lazarov on social media. All of them are working together in Kantara Chapter 1 which is the prequel to 2022 critically acclaimed film.

    Backed by Hombale Films, Rishab Shetty plays the lead role as well as the director of the film. A few international stunt choreographers and specialists, along with an Indian stunt choreographer, have been hired for the war sequence of Kantara: Chapter 1. Rishab Shetty underwent three months of preparation for the war sequence, which included horse riding, Kalaripayattu, and sword fighting.

    The film went on floors in November last year. Kantara Chapter 1 will hit the screens on October 2 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali and English.

