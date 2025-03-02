Pepe’s Kattalan first-look poster looks spine-chilling

CHENNAI: Malayalam actor Antony Varghese, whose onscreen name is Pepe, is headlining Kattalan. The title and first-look poster were revealed on Sunday by the makers.

Directed by Paul George, the spine-chilling poster features Antony standing with an axe in front of a raging flame.

The poster hints at an intense action thriller. Shareef Muhammed, producer of Marco, is backing Kattalan.