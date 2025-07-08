Pei Kathai has strong content and rich visuals: Vinoth

CHENNAI: Tamil thriller comedy melodrama Pei Kathai is in its post-production stages, and the producer-protagonist of the film, Vinoth, is already excited about the developments.

“I am based in the Middle East and come from a shipping and logistics background. I have always been passionate about movies and acting. The director of this film, Jean Moses, does digital marketing for my company and he had this script on hand. Impressed with the idea, I came forward to produce as well as act in this movie.” Vinoth told DT Next.

Divulging about the story, Vinoth added, “It is about a group of friends playing cricket and they get into a situation. What happens next and how they get out of it is the crux of Pei Kathai. The entire film has been shot in Chennai as the script demanded it. We wrapped up the shoot last year and the team is now working on the VFX portion. This will be a treat in terms of content as well as visuals.”

Produced by Jerry’s Journey International Production House, the film features Aarya Lakshmi, Gana Apelow, Suganya, Ash Melo, Selva, Elizabeth Suraj, Michael, Shree Sumanth, Aashik Peter, Jeevitha, and Ruchi Pingle in important roles. Praveen SG handles the cinematography, Bobo Shashi has composed the music, and Roshan Pradap G is the editor.