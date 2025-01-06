Payal Kapadia loses Golden Globe for Best Direction to Brady Corbet

NEW DELHI: "All We Imagine As Light" director Payal Kapadia lost to Brady Corbet of "The Brutalist" fame in the Best Director category at the Golden Globes.

"All We Imagine As Light", about two Malayali nurses working in Mumbai and their friend, a cook, was also nominated in the Best Non-English Motion Picture at the Globes but the award went to France's "Emilia Perez".

The other nominees in the category were Jacques Audiard ('Emilia Perez')

Sean Baker ('Anora'), Edward Berger ('Conclave') and Coralie Fargeat ('The Substance').

An official India-French co-production, "All We Imagine..." stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam. The Malayalam-Hindi movie is produced by Petit Chaos, Chalk & Cheese, and Another Birth.

Kapadia's film scripted history by becoming the first Indian movie to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

The Golden Globe Awards, telecast in the US on Sunday night, are streaming live in India on Monday on Lionsgate Play.