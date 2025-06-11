Pawan Kalyan joins the sets of Ustaad Bhagat Singh

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Harish Shankar S, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is headlined by Pawan Kalyan. On Wednesday, the makers released a 26-second video of Pawan Kalyan joining the sets of the film.

Sreeleela plays the female lead in the film, which is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad will compose the tunes, while Ayananka Bose is handling the camera. Ujwal Kulkarni will take care of the cuts.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He also has OG in the pipeline, which is set to hit the screens on September 25. Sreeleela has Parasakthi, a Tamil film with Sudha Kongara. It also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa in lead roles.