Pavail Gulatie pens a gratitude note as Deva receives appreciation

CHENNAI: Deva is an action entertainer starring Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulatie as fierce cops. The film has enjoyed a good theatrical run and has received praise from the audience. Pavail took to his Instagram and penned a gratitude note.

The actor shared a few BTS images and wrote, “Things always happen for a reason. And i think Rohan came to me when i needed him the most. It’s been a tough but an incredible journey shooting for this film. Memories and moments ill always cherish. With my head bowed down i want to thank each and every one of you who went out watched the film and gave it so much love. I am forever thankful to the audience. We are all here because YOU ARE. @rosshanandrrews I love you and am so so grateful to have you in my life. I couldn’t have asked for a better co actor who became a big brother on set than @shahidkapoor #siddharthroykapur @roykapurfilms and @malvika25 thank you for believing in me. You have no idea what it means to me. And again thank you for all the love. We love you! (sic)."

While Shahid plays the role of an angry and bold police officer, Pavail Gulatie, as ACP Rohan D'silva wins hearts with his emotional depth and vulnerability. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Pooja Hegde played the leading lady. Deva hit the screens on January 31.