Patriotic Film Festival to be held from Aug 11 to 13 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Patriotism and love for one’s country always take centre stage in most Indian films. Even after many decades, the spirit remains invariable. Ahead of Independence Day, the National Film Development Corporation and the National Film Archive of India are coming together to organise the Patriotic Film Festival.

The three-day festival will be inaugurated on Monday, following the screening of seven feature films and four documentaries. Some of the iconic titles that will be screened include Sivaji Ganesan’s Veerapandiya Kattabomman (1959), Parasakthi (1952), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Swatantra Veer Savarkar (2023), Shaheed (1965), and Saat Hindustani (1969), among others. The list of documentaries is Our Flag, Shahadat, Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and Tilak. Shaheed is the opening film, while the festival comes to an end with Saat Hindustani.

Sivaji in Veerapandiya Kattabomman

The Patriotic Film Festival will take place from August 11 to 13, at Tagore Film Centre. Entry is free of charge. For more details, contact 8778553991.