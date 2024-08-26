Parvathy on similarity between Irrfan Khan and Vikram: It's definitely the generosity

MUMBAI: Malayalam star Parvathy Thiruvothu on Monday said greatness is all about how people feel when you are around, and not about mere words, and that's something common between the late Irrfan Khan and her "Thangalaan" co-star Vikram.

The actor, who is paired opposite Vikram's Thangalaan in the Tamil period drama, made her Hindi film debut with 2017's romcom "Qarib Qarib Singlle" in which she shared the screen with Irrfan.

At the press event of "Thangalaan", Parvathy was asked whether there are any similarities between her two colleagues.

"It's definitely the generosity I see in both of them. Irrfan used to help me out with things because Hindi is not my native language. He used to help me get into that space...

"You are as good as the other person on set... I find that greatness comes from that saying about people who don't remember what you might have said or given them. It's about how you make them feel. That's the similarity in Irrfan sir and Vikram," she told reporters here.

Parvathy, who plays Gangamma in the Pa Ranjith directorial, recalled how Vikram would make everyone's day on set when he would share 'kamarkattu', a traditional South Indian candy.

"It's called kamarkattu. It has jaggery palm sugar... He'd just be walking around, he'd shake hands and suddenly you have a toffee in your hand. He just brightens the mood for everybody... I miss getting all the toffees," she added.

Both on screen and off screen, Vikram was like a true leader, said the actor.

"Everybody's like 'Have you eaten or not?' But (he would ask) genuinely. There's a concern about how everyone is doing. Our shooting location was very difficult. It was one of the harshest locations. It was all real locations that they shot in. He had everyone's back. In that sense, he was our Thangalaan. He was leading the pack."

Set in the 19th century, "Thangalaan" is based on the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during its discovery by the British, who exploited and looted it for their own gain.

The film, which released in the South on August 15, is set to have a north India release with the Hindi version arriving in theatres on August 30.

Produced by Green Studio, "Thangalaan" also stars Malavika Mohanan and British actor Daniel Caltagirone.