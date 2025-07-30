'Parineeta' to re-release in theatres on its 20th anniversary

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 2005 hit "Parineeta", which was adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's iconic 1914 Bengali novel by late Pradeep Sarkar, is all set to re-release on its 20th anniversary on August 29.

PVR INOX and Vinod Chopra Films announced on Wednesday that the restored version of the film will be screened in theatres across India.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who produced the film and recently directed the much-loved "12th Fail", said the film holds a special place in his heart.

"It’s more than just a film-it’s a journey of love, elegance, and soulful music. Every frame carries its own emotion, evolving with the story in a way that touches something deep within. And now, in the restored and remastered 8k version, the visuals are even richer and the beautiful locations even more beautiful. I am so proud of Pradeep Sarkar for the way he made this film, the way he captured the grandeur of old Kolkata and infused it with timeless beauty that still lingers," Chopra said.

Sarkar set the movie in the 1960s Kolkata. Balan and Khan play childhood friends -- Lalita and Shekhar -- who gradually fall for each other. Shekhar's father is eyeing the house of Lalita's uncle as he hopes to build a hotel there. Lalita comes to know of this plan but a family friend, Girish, played by Sanjay Dutt, steps forward to help her. This leads to a major misunderstanding between the two lovers.

Balan, who made her Bollywood debut with the movie, said the film's re-release was an emotional moment for her.

"Parineeta" is where it all began... Every frame of the film carries a piece of my heart, and I’ll forever be grateful to Pradeep da (my Dada) and Mr Vinod Chopra for believing in me. I owe so much of who I am as an actor to this film. Even after all these years, people remember the film, the songs, and how it made them feel. People say every frame in the film is like a painting…and that is Pradeep Sarkar’s magic… So I do hope people and the new generation discover old-world love through 'Parineeta'," she said in a statement.

Saif Ali Khan, the romantic lead opposite Balan, remembered the film as a turning point in his career.

"The film allowed me to explore a quieter, more restrained side of my personality. It had elegance, depth, and a certain old-world charm that’s rare to come by. Working with Vidya, Pradeep da, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), and the entire team was truly special. I have very warm memories of the film, and it will always hold a meaningful place in my journey.”

Dutt said "Parineeta" was his second project with Chopra after "Munnabhai MBBS" and he enjoyed playing a character that was "understated and real".

"I have wonderful memories from the shoot, and I’m very happy that a new generation will now have the chance to experience it on the big screen,” Dutt said.

The film is also memorable for Shantanu Moitra's compositions be it "Piyu Bole", "Kasto Mazza", "Kaisi Paheli Zindagani", "Raat Hamari To" and "Soona Mann Ka Aangan".

Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist at PVR INOX, said audiences today are seeking a chance to re-experience classics on the big screen.

"'Parineeta' is a timeless film—an elegant exploration of love, class, and the evolving role of women in early 20th-century India. It is a jewel in Vidhu Vinodh Chopra’s rich cinematic legacy. We are excited to bring the film back to the big screen in a stunning restored print, inviting both new audiences and nostalgic fans to experience its cinematic splendour once again."