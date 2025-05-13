Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 May 2025 7:16 PM IST
    Paranthu Po gets a release date
    Release date poster 

    CHENNAI: Paranthu Po, which premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival in February, is written and directed by Ram.

    The film is all set to release in the big screens on July 4.

    Paranthu Po has Shiva, Grace Antony, Anjali and Master Mithul Ryan in pivotal roles.

    Santhosh Dhayanithi is scoring the music, and Ekhambaram is the cinematographer.

    Mathi is in charge of cuts. GK Bros Production and Seven Seas, and Seven Hills Production are backing Paranthu Po.

    DTNEXT Bureau

