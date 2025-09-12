‘Paradha’, starring Anupama Parameswaran and Darshana Rajendran, now out on OTT

CHENNAI: Paradha, starring Anupama Parameswaran, has begun streaming on Prime Video three weeks after its theatrical release. The film is available in Telugu and Malayalam audio, with English subtitles.

Also featuring Darshana Rajendran and Sangeetha Krish, Paradha follows Subbu, a veiled village woman whose life is turned upside down after her face appears on a magazine. Determined to clear her name, she sets out on a journey that challenges long-held traditions and superstitions.

The film is produced by Vijay Donkada, Sreenivasulu PV and Sridhar Makkuva under the Ananda Media banner, with backing from creators Raj and DK, known for The Family Man. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, Paradha has been co-written by Kandregula, Poojitha Sreekanti, and Prahaas Boppudi.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Mridul Sujit Sen, editor Dharmendra Kakarala and music composer Gopi Sundar.