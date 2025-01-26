Padma Bhushan for Ajith Kumar: Kushboo hails centre’s decision

CHENNAI: Amidst speculation surrounding the honour, actor-turned-politician and BJP national executive council member Kushboo Sundar on Sunday corroborated that the Central Government has not bestowed the esteemed Padma Bhushan award upon Ajith, given the perceived rivalry between Ajith and fellow actor Vijay, who has recently forayed into politics.

According to Kushboo, the government undertook a meticulous selection process, ultimately conferring the prestigious award upon Ajith in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the Indian film industry.

Kushboo expressed her delight over Ajith's well-deserved accolade, underscoring the actor's illustrious career and enduring impact on the cinematic landscape.

Speaking to reporters at Kamalalayam after hoisting the national flag, Kushboo said, "1+1 is 2, not 11. Similarly, the news of Ajith's Padma Bhushan award should be approached in the right way. It's essential to recognise the deserving individual without any bias."

When asked about the Chief Minister's felicitation ceremony to be held in Madurai, Kushboo said DMK members would likely claim credit for the Central Government's initiatives.

"They will say that whatever the Central government does, it's theirs. But I believe it's a matter of happiness if good things are happening through the BJP," she said.

Actor and BJP leader Sarathkumar, who was also present at the event, welcomed the announcement of Ajith's Padma Bhushan award.

"I am delighted that Ajith Kumar has been recognised with this prestigious award. It's a momentous occasion for the Indian film fraternity," he added.









