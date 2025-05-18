Paal Dabba makes acting debut with Vijay Milton’s next

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Vijay Milton, who is known for the Goli Soda franchise and Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan, is gearing up for his next with Telugu actor Raj Tarun. The latest update from the team is that rapper Paal Dabba is onboard the project, but not as rapper. He is all set to make his acting debut with this film. This upcoming project also marks Raj Tarun’s Tamil debut.

The bilingual project, backed by Rough Note Production, is expected to be packed with energy, grit, emotions and a gripping narrative.

Paal Dabba’s latest album was Vibe, a music video with SickFlip. His notable works include His Name Is John from Dhruva Natchathiram, Kaathu Mela, Makkamishi (Brother) and his last film work being God Bless U from Good Bad Ugly.

Vijay Milton’s last collaboration was with Vijay Antony for Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan in 2024.