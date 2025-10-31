Our off screen bond from Joe helped us deliver better

CHENNAI: Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj walk into our office as their fans congratulated them for Joe’s success. Rio assures them that their second collaboration, Aan Paavam Pollathathu helmed by Kalaiarsan Thangavel, which is releasing today, too, will be a hit among the audience. The trailer and songs have been a huge hit among netizens and raised the expectation meter. “Even as we made the film, we knew what to expect from them upon the film’s release. But when those responses came in immediately after the trailer’s release, we were happy about it. There have been films about feminism and stories revolving around it. Aan Paavam Pollathathu is about men’s world and the issues that men go through on a daily basis,” says Rio.

At a point in time when women are portrayed as superheroes and play larger-than-life characters in films, Malavika Manoj says that this subject though is diametrically opposite to women-centric films, deals with issues related to men. “When I heard the script, my character of Sakthi was well designed. I liked the story as well. Though this is centred around men, there is no bashing of women in the film. It is interesting to be a part of such different scripts. Unlike the roles I have played in my previous films, this character is fun and entertaining,” says Malavika with a smile.

Rio plays Shiva and he describes the character as ‘close to reality’. “Every husband will relate to the character of Shiva. I was impressed with the character arc. With Joe and Vasu, we all would have encountered them somewhere but not everyone had the tendency to be a Joe or a Vasu. But I am sure, Shiva represents all husbands,” he remarks. “Not only Shiva, The film, on the whole, is something that the audience can connect well with. Aan Paavam Pollathathu is a proper entertainer. Even feminists will have a takeaway from this movie,” he instantly adds.

Talking about being paired again after Joe, Rio says, “If you ask if our chemistry on screen would look like Joe, I would definitely say not. But Joe’s chemistry helped for Aan Paavam Pollathathu. Our off screen friendship helped us to go about our characters, who keep constantly fighting. That has helped us in delivering a proper output.” Malavika seconds Rio and compliments, “He is the best co-star I have ever had. Joe was my debut in Tamil and it was him who made me comfortable. That is how he is to everyone on sets. In fact, I felt like I was here straight from the sets of Joe.”

Rio’s contemporaries are often being dragged into superstardom and are asked which of these A-listers’ void are they set to fill in the near future. “I keep getting asked about this a lot. I don’t belong to the rat race. My goal is different and beyond box-office collection. I want to do the films I like to watch. Eventually, that will place me in a decent pedestal some day,” he concludes.