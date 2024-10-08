Will Smith, Michael Bay eyeing to reunite for Netflix action movie 'Fast and Loose'

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Will Smith, and director Michael Bay, who rocked the box office with their movie 'Bad Boys', are planning to reunite with yet another movie.

The director is in negotiations to direct the action flick ‘Fast and Loose’ for the streaming giant Netflix, with Smith set to star, reports ‘Variety’.

‘Fast and Loose’ follows the story of a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he’s been living two lives: one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.

As per ‘Variety’, Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner and Eric Pearson have penned the script. Producers include Smith, Kelly McCormick and David Leitch for 87North. Co-president and head of motion pictures Jon Mone and Ryan Shimazaki are in negotiations to produce for Westbrook Studios and James Lassiter.

Executive producers are Robert Simonds and Noah Fogelson for STXfilms, and Barry Waldman.

Bay and Smith first teamed up for 1995’s ‘Bad Boys’, which served as Bay’s feature directorial debut. The film was a commercial success and spawned three sequels, ‘Bad Boys II’, ‘Bad Boys for Life’ and ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’.

Smith earned an Oscar in 2021 for his role as Richard Williams in ‘King Richard’. In 2022, he starred in Apple’s ‘Emancipation’. He’s next set to appear in Sony Pictures’ sci-fi thriller ‘Resistor’, based on Daniel Suarez’s 2014 novel ‘Influx’.

Michael Bay, whose credits include the ‘Transformers’ franchise and ‘Pearl Harbor’, is in talks to develop the animated internet meme ‘Skibidi Toilet’ for TV and film with former Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman. His first docuseries, ‘Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior’.

--IANS

aa/sha