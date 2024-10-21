Spine-tingling new trailer of 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing Promises' is out

WASHINGTON: David Schwimmer sets a suspenseful tone as he plays Anthony, a divorced father hosting his twin children for the summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn in a chilling new trailer for 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing.' Disney Plus released the trailer on their official social media handles.

As the trailer opens, Schwimmer's character lays down a singular, ominous rule for the season, "I only have one rule: stay out of the basement."

Curious about the basement's secrets, his son Devin, portrayed by Sam McCarthy, asks, "What have you got in the basement?" This inquiry sparks a summer of mystery and intrigue for the twins, Cece and Devin. The children soon learn of a haunting local legend involving their uncle, one of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished three decades prior.

As they dig deeper into the enigma, they discover that "a threat is stirring," leading them to uncover dark secrets that have been buried for years.

The official synopsis reveals that as the twins and their friends--Alex, CJ, and Frankie--explore the chilling tale of the vanished teens, they become entangled in a series of eerie events.

Anthony receives a package from the police containing the clothes of his missing brother, prompting him to investigate. His findings under a microscope lead to unsettling revelations, as per Deadline.

The trailer captures the unsettling atmosphere as the twins encounter bizarre occurrences, including a bathroom sink overflowing with a dark, gelatinous substance.

As tension builds, Cece even questions whether their father might be linked to the strange happenings: "Dad's behind all the crazy stuff happening," she speculates, though Devin remains skeptical.

With suspense mounting, a stealthy trip into the basement raises further questions about Anthony's past, especially as a character named Trey suddenly goes missing, hinting that history may be repeating itself.

The series is inspired by RL Stine's "Goosebumps" books. Developed by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman, 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing' features a talented cast, including Elijah M Cooper, Galilea La Salvia, Francesca Noel, and Stony Blyden.

The spine-chilling series is set to release on January 10, 2025, on Disney+ and Hulu.