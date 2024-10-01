Sobhita Dhulipala says her 'Love, Sitara’ is a heady mix of 'strong and sensitive'

MUMBAI: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released film 'Love, Sitara’, has said that her titular character in the film is a blend of strong and sensitive.

In the film, Sobhita embodies the character of Sitara, a strong and independent woman who navigates the complexities of love and relationships as she prepares for her own wedding.

Talking about the same, the actress said, "Sitara to me, is a heady mix of strong and sensitive. A successful career girlie who finds the courage to question and shatter her own behaviour patterns and conditioning. The dignity and rawness of the women that are at the centre of this story is staggering”.

She went on to explain her choice to play such a distinct character, expressing how much the recognition means to her.

She added, “To be seen playing a character that is completely different from the ones I’ve done so far - it was an important choice to make and when that choice is recognised and loved by critics and audiences, it feels deeply motivating and fulfilling. I am inspired! And beaming”.

In 'Love, Sitara', Sobhita shares the screen with Sonali Kulkarni and Rajeev Siddhartha. Audiences have appreciated seeing her as a bride and a pregnant woman, embracing the multifaceted journey of Tara with heartfelt authenticity.

Meanwhile, the actress recently got engaged with Telugu star Naga Chaitanya in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. The occasion was graced by the couple's families and close friends. While Naga Chaitanya opted for a white kurta-pyjama teamed with a matching dupatta. Sobhita donned a peach coloured traditional look paired with a bun accessorised with flowers.