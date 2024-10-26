Begin typing your search...

    Kadaisi Ulaga Por starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video

    The film delved deep into the hardships of individuals amidst the backdrop of war, presenting a wholly unique storyline.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Oct 2024 7:34 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-10-26 14:04:30  )
    Kadaisi Ulaga Por starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video
    X

    Kadaisi Ulaga Por poster

    CHENNAI: HipHop Adhi, on behalf of HipHop Tamizha Entertainment, produced, performed and directed the film Kadaisi Ulaga Por.

    After a successful theatrical run, the film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

    The film delved deep into the hardships of individuals amidst the backdrop of war, presenting a wholly unique storyline.

    The star cast included Nasser, Natty, Anagha, N Azhagam Perumal, Harish Uthaman, Munishkanth and others in pivotal roles. Arjun Raja is handling cinematography for Kadaisi Ulaga Por, with Pradeep E Ragav as the editor.

    Adhi was last seen in PT Sir, a social drama, directed by Karthik Venugopalan.

    Kashmira Pardeshi, Anikha Surendran, Prabhu, Ilavarasu, Pandiarajan, Thiagarajan and Munishkanth played key roles in the film.

    Hiphop TamizhaKadaisi Ulaga PorAmazon prime video
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick