Kadaisi Ulaga Por starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video

CHENNAI: HipHop Adhi, on behalf of HipHop Tamizha Entertainment, produced, performed and directed the film Kadaisi Ulaga Por.

After a successful theatrical run, the film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The film delved deep into the hardships of individuals amidst the backdrop of war, presenting a wholly unique storyline.

The star cast included Nasser, Natty, Anagha, N Azhagam Perumal, Harish Uthaman, Munishkanth and others in pivotal roles. Arjun Raja is handling cinematography for Kadaisi Ulaga Por, with Pradeep E Ragav as the editor.

Adhi was last seen in PT Sir, a social drama, directed by Karthik Venugopalan.

Kashmira Pardeshi, Anikha Surendran, Prabhu, Ilavarasu, Pandiarajan, Thiagarajan and Munishkanth played key roles in the film.