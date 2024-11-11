John Cena returns as Peacemaker in new teaser for season 2

WASHINGTON: After much anticipation and several delays, fans of 'Peacemaker' can finally rejoice. The hit DC series, a spin-off of James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad', will return for its highly awaited second season in 2025.

The announcement was made public by James Gunn himself, who shared a teaser for the new season on his social media handles, confirming its debut on Max.

The 'Peacemaker' series, which stars John Cena as the titular character, first premiered on HBO Max in January 2022. Following a successful first season, the show's finale aired in February of that same year, leaving fans eagerly awaiting a follow-up.

While the second season had been confirmed some time ago, it has faced several delays. However, the new teaser has reignited excitement for the return of Cena's antihero.

In a brief, action-packed promo for upcoming content on Max, viewers were given a sneak peek at what's to come in 'Peacemaker' season 2. The teaser included footage of Cena's character Peacemaker in the midst of high-octane action, as well as a new addition to the cast, Frank Grillo, who will portray Rick Flag Sr. Grillo's character, appears in a quick shot walking through an office, donning a badge, indicating his role within the story.

Grillo's casting is particularly intriguing as he is set to make his first appearance in the DC Universe as part of 'Peacemaker', though fans will also hear his voice in another Gunn project, 'Creature Commandos', prior to this.

For fans of the character, there is also the lingering question of how Peacemaker's past actions--specifically the death of Rick Flag Jr. in 'The Suicide Squad'--will factor into this new storyline.

In addition to Grillo's entrance, the teaser provides glimpses of several familiar faces. Cena's Peacemaker is seen exiting a crumbling building, with his trusty sidekick Vigilante (played by Freddie Stroma) brandishing two guns.

Fans also catch a brief look at Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), who appears bloodied and furious in a biker bar, as well as a triumphant moment where Peacemaker shares a toast with his team, including Harcourt, Vigilante, and the rest of the squad.

Cena's character can be heard saying, "No matter how far away we are from each other, no one will break us apart," hinting at the challenges the group will face as they band together in the upcoming season.

Though no exact release date has been confirmed, 'Peacemaker' season 2 is scheduled for release in 2025, which will also be a big year for Cena, who has announced his retirement tour in WWE.