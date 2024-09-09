Jamie Lee Curtis bags Creative Arts Emmys award

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Jamie Lee Curtis on Sunday won outstanding guest actress in a comedy series at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys. She received the prestigious trophy for her role as Donna Berzatto in The Bear, PEOPLE reported.

Olivia Colman (The Bear), Kaitlin Olson (Hacks), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building), Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) and Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live) were also nominated in the same category.

However, it was Jamiee who took the award home. In her acceptance speech, Curtis told the crowd, "You know there's a saying, 'Hurt people, hurt people,' but I also think you can add to that and say, 'Helped people help people,' and I think that's the story of The Bear." "To be the source of someone's pain is very difficult ... It's astonishing that I got this opportunity at this point in my life," she continued, before highlighting the show's cast and crew, which she said was "the ingredients of this beautiful, beautiful, beautiful piece of television ... that I'm privileged to be in," she added. Curtis later expressed her gratitude in the press room, telling reporters that she felt "lucky" after winning the prestigious award.

She also looked back on her time starring in Activia yogurt commercials and joked about how far she had come since. "I'm the luckiest girl in the world. I've been an actor since I was 19. I'm 65," she said. "I've sold yogurt that makes you s--- for seven years. And I just never thought in my life that I would get to do work at this level of depth and complexity and intelligence. And it's just been the thrill of my creative life these last couple of years that I get these opportunities. So I'm humble and incredibly grateful," Curtis added.

She felt "extraordinary" as she received the honour at the age of 65. "I think we're all underestimated, and as actors, you just hustle for a job, any job. And look at my career, I've done a lot of weird stuff because I just love the process. And to me, the perseverance and patience and belief in yourself, rejection, this is an industry filled with rejection. You are rejected every day, every day when you're an actor. And to be 65 years old and having this happen is extraordinary," Curtis said.

Curtis is also a recipient of the BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe award, and an Academy Award.