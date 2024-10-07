From Hellaro to The Signature: Your must-watch OTT list for October

CHENNAI: As we begin the exciting first week of October, many new movies and web series are set to entertain us on different streaming platforms.

From 'The Tribe', 'Hellaro' to 'The Signature' these releases are set to entertain audiences with their amazing storyline. So, sit back, and enjoy these films with your family during the holiday.

1. The Tribe

The Tribe follows the journey of five wealthy Indian content creators who leave everything behind to pursue their dreams in Los Angeles.

Directed by Omkar Potdar and written by Aneesha Baig, the series shows the ups and downs of fame, the challenges that come with it, and the real-life struggles behind the glamorous world of social media influencers.

Cast: Aryaana Gandhi, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Hardik Zaveri, Srushti Porey, and Alanna Panday.

Release date: 4.10.2024

Streaming platform: Prime Video

2. Hellaro

The highly praised Gujarati movie 'Hellaro,' which made history by winning a national award, is now streaming exclusively on Shemaroo Me. Directed by Abhishek Shah, The story is about a group of women from a village in Kutch who lead suppressed lives. However, everything changes when they meet a stranger in the desert with a dhol. This encounter inspires them to seek freedom and discover themselves, challenging the strict rules of their patriarchal society.

Cast: Shraddha Dangar, Kaushambi Bhatt, Niilam Paanchal, Brinda Trivedi, Jayesh More.

Release date: 2.10.2024

Streaming platform: Shemaroo ME

3. CTRL

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, CTRL follow Nella and Joe, a couple who are influencers. Their seemingly perfect relationship falls apart when Joe cheats on Nella. Heartbroken, she turns to an AI app to erase him from her life. However, things take a dark turn as the AI begins to take control.

Cast: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat, Devika Vatsa, Kamakshi Bhat, Suchita Trivedi, Samit Gambhir, Ravish Desai, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Release date: 4.10.2024

Streaming platform: Netflix

4. Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani

‘Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani’ tells the heartwarming story of two boys who fall in love but face opposition from one of their fathers. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film explores their journey to gain acceptance for their relationship and the bond they share.

Cast: Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal, and Pranutan Bahl

Release date: 4.10.2024

Streaming platform: Jio Cinema

5. The Signature

The Signature, directed by Gajendra Ahire, follows the emotional journey of an elderly man, played by Anupam Kher, whose wife becomes critically ill. As her condition worsens, he is forced to navigate financial and emotional challenges while trying to save her.

Cast: Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Ranvir Shorey, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Neena Kulkarni

Release date: 4.10.2024

Streaming platform: Zee 5