'Dexter: Original Sin' to release on this date, teaser trailer out now

WASHINGTON: The makers of 'Dexter: Original Sin' have finally revealed the release date of the TV series. It is all set to premiere on December 13, reported Deadline. "I'm a killer, but I wasn't born this way; I was made," shared Michael C. Hall, who played the titular role in the series 'Dexter'.

The prequel will have Hall narrating the inner monologue of the serial killer-in-training.

The teaser trailer for Dexter's origin tale captures all of the funkiest qualities of the 1990s, from the music to the fashion, furnishings and even Patrick Dempsey's magnificent moustache.

Everything old is new again, so don't be shocked if the era continues to shape fashion trends. Seriously, no one needs those brown sofas anymore.

They were quite irritating. Clyde Phillips' 10-episo'Dexter: Original Sinde original drama series is set in 1991 Miami and follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he turns from student to avenging serial killer. "When his savage desires cannot be suppressed any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner evil.

With the assistance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code that allows him to discover and execute people who need to be eradicated from society without attracting the attention of police authorities.

This is a particular hardship for young Dexter, who is starting a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department," reported Deadline. 'Dexter: Original Sin' also features Dempsey as Captain Aaron Spencer, Molly Brown as Debra Morgan, James Martinez as Angel Batista, Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta, Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka, Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt and special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin. Amanda Brooks will recur as Captain Aaron Spencer's ex-wife who shares custody of their son, Nicky.

The series is executive produced by Clyde Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios.

The executive producers also include Scott Reynolds, Michael C. Hall, Mary Leah Sutton, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns, with the series produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets, according to Deadline