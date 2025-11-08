'Others will be an unusual medical crime film'

CHENNAI: Gouri and Aditya’s chemistry even as they walked into our office immediately grabbed our attention. They were seen cracking jokes and pulling pranks on each other. Their film, titled Others, hit the screens on Friday to positive responses from all quarters. “The script is the film’s X-factor I should say. Medical crime thriller is the least explored genre in the south as well as across the Indian film industry. On those lines, Others had a compelling storyline and the way the production house backed it, in terms of executing the project.

I brought in my own nuances to my character because he suspects everyone around him and I had to come up with variations when it comes to showing my suspicion – Aditya Madhavan, Actor

So, I would say it was a package altogether,” begins Gouri.

Others also marks Aditya Madhavan’s debut as a lead actor in which he plays a cop named Madhavan. While cop roles are benchmark for almost every other star in the Indian film industry, Aditya says that though it is a huge thing to play a cop that too on debut, he did not have that on the back of his mind. “All I was thinking is that I should justify the role. The character I play has a certain mannerism to him and like Vikram sir said in Saamy, there is a certain attitude a cop has. I had to carry all these well on screen. Also, I brought in my own nuances to my character because he suspects everyone around him and I had to come up with variations when it comes to showing my suspicion. Moreover, I didn’t take any references because it is the content that chose me. So, I went by my director Abin’s vision. I was very specific that I shouldn’t ruin the story,” he opens up.

Gouri plays an IVF specialist for the first time in her career and she worked with a team of specialists to bring about authenticity to the role. “I was always fascinated with doctors. My grandfather was a doctor and in fact my mom wanted me to be one when I grew up. But I was inclined towards arts. I had a few surgical scenes and when a doctor watches the movie they should be convinced too. I was constantly asking a few nurses on how they go about things in the hospital. This helped me create a good rapport with the junior artistes who played nurses and patients in the film and helped us in bringing a better output.

Aditya credits Gouri as a costar and adds that watching her perform helped him enhance his performance as well. “I used to observe her on sets and that helped me,” he remarks. Gouri says, “He wasn’t really interactive for the first few days. Then he warmed up and we share a good camaraderie. Even during promotions, he has gotten a bit talkative,” she says with a smile.”